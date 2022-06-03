1 way to decrease companies' annual costs with Helena Levenson, senior clinical consultant at Cardinal Health

Helena Levenson serves as senior clinical consultant of ambulatory surgery at Cardinal Health.

Ms. Levenson will serve on the panel "How Orthopedic ASCs Take the Patient Experience to the Next Level" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Helena Levenson: I think there are two issues that I spend most of my time on these days. Due to the increase in costs on so many supplies, I spend a lot of time trying to identify waste and cost savings. I can help facilities make more cost-effective custom packs or, if they are currently using them, identify waste in the packs or products we can add to the packs to make them more effective and efficient. The other issue is space. Ambulatory surgery centers are so limited in space that it is always an issue for supplies. There are some space savings ideas I can provide, as well as setting supplies to par levels. So many places order to "fill the bin" versus what they really need. I spend a lot of time on both these issues in most facilities that I travel to and try to offer the best solutions that can work for each place, as they are all different in their needs.