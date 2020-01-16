New York surgery center physician joins scientific advisory board — 3 highlights

Nathan Radcliffe, MD, was one of eight specialists appointed to ELT Sight's scientific advisory board.

Three highlights:



1. Dr. Radcliffe is an ophthalmic surgeon at the Microincisional Glaucoma Surgery Center at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary at Mount Sinai in New York City.



2. With the board members' expertise and leadership, ELT Sight hopes to begin conducting clinical testing of its ExTra ELT laser device in 2020.



3. The company is also eyeing U.S. regulatory approval for the device, which is designed to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients after microinvasive surgery. ExTra ELT has already gained CE mark approval in Europe.

