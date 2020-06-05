Wisconsin hospital begins to offer gastroenterology care

Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health hired two gastroenterologists to begin offering gastroenterology care in Manitowoc, Wis., according to the Herald Times Reporter.

What you should know:

1. Maria Wolfert, MD, and Adebisi Alimi, MD, joined the health system.

2. The gastroenterologists will see patients at the Prevea Manitowoc Health Center.

3. They will perform any hospital-based procedure at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, Wis.

