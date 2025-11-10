What sets this GI group apart competitively 

Dinesh Madhok, MD, a gastroenterologist who was recently named CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover, joined Becker’s to discuss what sets his practice apart competitively, and what he’s most excited about in the next few years.

Question: What sets Borland Groover apart competitively?

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Dr. Dinesh Madhok: We’re physician-owned and physician-led, and our focus is patient care and taking care of employees. That makes a big difference. We’re also lucky with our location — Jacksonville, near the beach, and not hit too often by hurricanes.

You’d be surprised how many fellows finishing training come to us looking for a large group that’s not private-equity owned. One of the first questions they ask is whether we’re going to sell to private equity. We’ve been approached many times, but we’ve made a conscious decision to stay independent. We want this group to succeed for the next 75 years, not just the next five.

We’re also consistently rated among the top three large employers in the Jacksonville metro area — that means our employees are happy, and if they’re happy, our patients are happy. With big players like Mayo Clinic, Bank of America, and Citi in the market, that’s something we’re proud of.

Q: Are you seeing more early-career physicians looking for autonomy?

DM: Definitely. When I came out of fellowship in 1993, my priorities were working hard and earning money. Today’s physicians value their free time, and I admire that.

They want someone else to take care of the business side, and our group is large enough that if a physician doesn’t want to get involved in management, they don’t have to. But if they do, there are plenty of opportunities to serve on committees and get involved.

Q: What are you most excited about in the next three to five years?

DM: Our practice has gone through a big change with new leadership, and I want to make sure we consolidate and keep our culture intact. Culture is very important.

I want us to continue growing, bringing in new technology like GI Genius for endoscopy, and giving our physicians and patients access to the best tools. I’m not focused on one specific thing. I just want to do a good job at everything.