UnityPoint opens CRC clinic in Wisconsin

Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint has opened a new colorectal surgery clinic in Waukee, Iowa, CBS affiliate KCCI Des Moines reported April 22.

Iowa ranks second in the nation for cancer rates, according to the report, underscoring the need for expanded CRC services in the region.

UnityPoint has also recently opened pulmonology and plastic surgery clinics in the area, with plans to open a breast surgery clinic in the near future.

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