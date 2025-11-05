UCSF IBD clinic tailors care to geriatric patients

By: Sophie Eydis

San Francisco-based UCSF Health opened a specialty clinic in July for adults 65 and older with inflammatory bowel disease.

The UCSF IBD Longevity Clinic is led by gastroenterologist Kendall Beck, MD, and geriatrician Anu Madhavan, MD, PhD, according to a Nov. 5 system news release. 

The clinic’s multidisciplinary model brings together specialists in gastroenterology, geriatrics, pharmacy and nutrition to manage age-related risks such as bone loss, cognitive decline and polypharmacy, while prioritizing symptom control and quality of life.

Patients receive a comprehensive geriatric assessment, a pharmacy consultation and coordinated care from the clinic’s core team. Referrals come through UCSF’s Colitis and Crohn’s Center, which serves patients across Northern California and neighboring states.

The clinic also serves as a research hub to study outcomes in geriatric IBD patients, who are often excluded from clinical trials, according to the release.

