The highest paid gastroenterologist in 10 major cities

On average, gastroenterologists nationwide earn $501,000 a year, according to the most recent data from Medscape. However, the highest paid gastroenterologists in cities including New York City and Los Angeles make far more, with salaries surpassing $650,000.

Here is how much the highest paid gastroenterologist earns in each of the 10 largest U.S. cities, according to data from Medscape's salary reporter:

New York City:

Salary: $882,400

Years of experience: 15 to 21

Employment status: Self-employed

Los Angeles:

Salary: $688,900

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

Chicago:

Salary: $801,400

Years of experience: 36+

Employment status: Self-employed

Houston:

Salary: $709,700

Years of experience: 22 to 28

Employment status: Self-employed

Phoenix:

Salary: $725,200

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

Philadelphia:

Salary: $842,400

Years of experience: 36+

Employment status: Self-employed

San Antonio:

Salary: $705,600

Years of experience: 36+

Employment status: Self-employed

San Diego:

Salary: $676,100

Years of experience: 22 to 28

Employment status: Self-employed

Dallas:

Salary: $818,500

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

Austin, Texas:

Salary: $642,200

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed