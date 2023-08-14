GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

The highest paid gastroenterologist in 10 major cities

Claire Wallace -  

On average, gastroenterologists nationwide earn $501,000 a year, according to the most recent data from Medscape. However, the highest paid gastroenterologists in cities including New York City and Los Angeles make far more, with salaries surpassing $650,000. 

Here is how much the highest paid gastroenterologist earns in each of the 10 largest U.S. cities, according to data from Medscape's salary reporter: 

New York City: 

Salary: $882,400

Years of experience: 15 to 21

Employment status: Self-employed

Los Angeles: 

Salary: $688,900

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

Chicago: 

Salary: $801,400

Years of experience: 36+

Employment status: Self-employed

Houston: 

Salary: $709,700

Years of experience: 22 to 28

Employment status: Self-employed

Phoenix: 

Salary: $725,200

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

Philadelphia: 

Salary: $842,400

Years of experience: 36+

Employment status: Self-employed

San Antonio: 

Salary: $705,600

Years of experience: 36+

Employment status: Self-employed

San Diego:

Salary: $676,100

Years of experience: 22 to 28

Employment status: Self-employed

Dallas: 

Salary: $818,500

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

Austin, Texas: 

Salary: $642,200

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

