The highest paid gastroenterologist in 10 major cities

On average, gastroenterologists nationwide earn $501,000 a year, according to the most recent data from Medscape. However, the highest paid gastroenterologists in cities including New York City and Los Angeles make far more, with salaries surpassing $650,000.
Here is how much the highest paid gastroenterologist earns in each of the 10 largest U.S. cities, according to data from Medscape's salary reporter:
New York City:
Salary: $882,400
Years of experience: 15 to 21
Employment status: Self-employed
Los Angeles:
Salary: $688,900
Years of experience: 29 to 35
Employment status: Self-employed
Chicago:
Salary: $801,400
Years of experience: 36+
Employment status: Self-employed
Houston:
Salary: $709,700
Years of experience: 22 to 28
Employment status: Self-employed
Phoenix:
Salary: $725,200
Years of experience: 29 to 35
Employment status: Self-employed
Philadelphia:
Salary: $842,400
Years of experience: 36+
Employment status: Self-employed
San Antonio:
Salary: $705,600
Years of experience: 36+
Employment status: Self-employed
San Diego:
Salary: $676,100
Years of experience: 22 to 28
Employment status: Self-employed
Dallas:
Salary: $818,500
Years of experience: 29 to 35
Employment status: Self-employed
Austin, Texas:
Salary: $642,200
Years of experience: 29 to 35
Employment status: Self-employed