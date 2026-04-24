The best ASCs for colonoscopy, endoscopy in the Northeast: US News

Nearly 300 ASCs were included on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list for colonoscopy and endoscopy, with more than 50 being located in the Northeast.

The ratings evaluated 17 types of episodes of care grouped into four specialty areas, one of which being colonoscopy and endoscopy.

Read the full list of top performing ASCs here.

Here are the best ASCs for colonoscopy and endoscopy in the Northeast:

Connecticut

Connecticut GI Endoscopy Center (Bloomfield)

Endoscopy Center of Connecticut-Hamden

Central Connecticut Endoscopy Center (Plainville)

Northeast Medical Group Endoscopy Center (Trumbull)

Massachusetts

Valley Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery & Procedures Center (Amherst)

Charles River Endoscopy (Framingham)

Central Massachusetts Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Leominster)

Northeast Endoscopy Center-Lowell

Eastern Massachusetts Surgery Center (Norwood)

New Hampshire

Concord Endoscopy Center

Wentworth Surgery Center (Somersworth)

New Jersey

Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center (Berkeley Heights)

Center for Ambulatory and Minimally Invasive Surgery (Eatontown)

Oak Tree Surgery Center (Edison)

Florham Park Endoscopy ASC

Essex Endoscopy Center (Newark)

Ocean Surgical Pavilion (Oakhurst)

Princeton Endoscopy Center

Endoscopy Center of Red Bank PA

The Endo Center at Voorhees

Gastroenterology Diagnostics of Northern New Jersey (Woodland Park)

New York

Advanced Endoscopy Center-Bronx (New York City)

South Brooklyn Endoscopy Center (New York City)

Saratoga Schenectady Endoscopy Center (Burnt Hills)

Endoscopic Procedure Center (Camillus)

Syracuse Endoscopy Associates (East Syracuse)

Flushing Endoscopy Center (New York City)

Queens Endoscopy ASC (Fresh Meadows)

Endoscopy Center of Long Island (Garden City)

Star Surgical Suites (Garden City)

Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York)

East Side Endoscopy (New York)

Yorkville Endoscopy (New York)

Long Island Center for Digestive Health (Uniondale)

Island Digestive Health Center (West Islip)

Endoscopy Center of Western New York (Williamsville)

Pennsylvania

College Heights Endoscopy Center (Allentown)

Eastern Pennsylvania Endoscopy Center (Allentown)

Blair Endoscopy Center (Altoona)

Jefferson Ambulatory Surgery Services (Bala Cynwyd)

Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Surgery Center

Carlisle Endoscopy Center

Springfield Ambulatory Surgery Center (Flourtown)

Harrisburg Endoscopy & Surgery Center

Mountain Laurel Surgery Center (Honesdale)

Mid-Atlantic Gastrointestinal Center (Lancaster)

Main Line Endoscopy Center West (Malvern)

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

The Scranton Endoscopy Center

Southwestern Endoscopy Center (Uniontown)

West Chester Endoscopy

Berks Center for Digestive Health (Wyomissing)

York Endoscopy Center

At the Becker’s 32nd Annual Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs, taking place October 29-31 in Chicago, ASC leaders, surgeons and healthcare executives will explore strategies to drive growth, enhance operational performance, navigate reimbursement challenges and prepare for the future of ambulatory surgery. Apply for complimentary registration now.