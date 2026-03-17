The best ASCs for colonoscopy, endoscopy: US News

California and Florida led the nation in top-rated ASCs for colonoscopy and endoscopy, according to U.S. News’ “2026 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” published March 17.

The 2026 U.S. News ratings for ASCs are based on Medicare fee-for-service claims data from 2022 through 2024, analyzed by healthcare analytics firm Arcadia using CMS data systems, with facilities identified through the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System and ASC Quality Reporting program databases — no action was required by facilities to be included.

The ratings evaluate 17 types of episodes of care grouped into four specialty areas (colonoscopy and endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics and spine, and Urology). Reflecting the generally lower risk of outpatient procedures, the threshold for a “high performing” designation has been expanded to the top 15% of ASCs by composite score, up from approximately the top 10% in prior years. Read more about the methodology here.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of the 280 best ASCs for colonoscopy and endoscopy:

Alaska

Alaska Digestive Center (Anchorage)

Alabama

Huntsville Endoscopy Center

Jackson Surgery Center (Montgomery)

Arkansas

Conway Endoscopy Center

South Central Endoscopy-Hot Springs

Endoscopy Center of Little Rock

GastroArkansas-Gastro Intestinal Center (Little Rock)

Arizona

Forest Canyon Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Flagstaff)

Desert Endoscopy Center (Mesa)

North Valley Endoscopy Center (Phoenix)

Arizona Digestive Center (Scottsdale)

Digestive Health Specialists Endoscopy Center (Scottsdale)

Mayo Clinic Scottsdale

Scottsdale Endoscopy Center

Scottsdale Surgical Partners

Sun City Endoscopy Center

Arizona Digestive Institute-Tucson

California

Advanced Diagnostic and Surgical Center (Alhambra)

Concourse Diagnostic Surgery Center-City of Industry (Alhambra)

Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia

Valley Digestive Health Center (Arcadia)

Truxtun Surgery Center (Bakersfield)

Alameda Surgery Center (Burbank)

Bay Area Endoscopy Center-Castro Valley

Skyway Surgery Center-Chico

Colima Endoscopy Center (Diamond Bar)

East Bay Endoscopy Center (Emeryville)

The Endoscopy Center-Encinitas

Encino Outpatient Surgery Center

Fremont Ambulatory Surgery Center

Marin Endoscopy Center (Greenbrae)

Specialty Surgical Center of Irvine

Memorial Care Digestive Care Center Saddleback Memorial (Laguna Hills)

Memorialcare Outpatient Surgical Center Long Beach

Grand Endoscopy Center (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles Endoscopy Center (Los Angeles)

Mirage Endoscopy Center (Rancho Mirage)

Briggsmore Surgery Center (Modesto)

Monterey Bay Endoscopy Center

Surgery Center Mountain View

Hoag Outpatient Centers (Newport Beach)

East Bay Endosurgery Center (Oakland)

United Surgery Center-Orange

Surgery Center Palo Alto

Waverley Surgery Center (Palo Alto)

Pasadena Endoscopy Center

Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center-Rancho Bernardo (San Diego)

Montpelier Surgery Center (San Jose)

Endoscopy Center of The Central Coast (San Luis Obispo)

Endoscopy Center of Southern California (Santa Monica)

Templeton Endoscopy Center

Los Robles Surgicenter (Thousand Oaks)

Endoscopy Center of The South Bay (Torrance)

Pacific Endo-Surgical Center (Torrance)

UCLA Department of Medicine-Torrance

Colorado

Boulder Medical Center ASC

Pikes Peak Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Colorado Springs)

UC Health Cherry Creek North Surgery Center (Denver)

Rose Surgical Center (Denver)

Southwest Endoscopy Center (Durango)

Denver West Endoscopy Center (Lakewood)

HealthONE Ridge View Endoscopy Center (Lone Tree)

Connecticut

Connecticut GI Endoscopy Center (Bloomfield)

Endoscopy Center of Connecticut-Hamden

Central Connecticut Endoscopy Center (Plainville)

Northeast Medical Group Endoscopy Center (Trumbull)

Delaware

Seaside Endoscopy Pavilion (Lewes)

Delaware Outpatient Center for Surgery (Newark)

Endoscopy Center of Delaware (Newark)

Limestone Medical Center (Wilmington)

Florida

Palm Endoscopy Center (Altamonte Springs)

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Palm (Boca Raton)

South Broward Endoscopy (Cooper City)

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs

North Pinellas Surgery Center (Dunedin)

Gulf Coast Endoscopy Center South (Fort Myers)

Emerald Coast Surgery Center (Fort Walton Beach)

Suncoast Endoscopy ASC (Inverness)

Jacksonville Center for Endoscopy-Southside

Jupiter Outpatient Surgery Center

Advanced Gastroenterology & Surgery Associates – Lady Lake

Lake City Surgery Center

Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center-Florida Ave

Largo Endoscopy Center

Premier Endoscopy Center-Naples

Venture Ambulatory Surgery Center (North Miami Beach)

Endoscopy Center of Ocala

Orange Park Endoscopy Center

Center for Digestive Endoscopy (Orlando)

Endoscopy Group (Pensacola)

Space Coast Endoscopy Center (Rockledge)

Center for Endoscopy-Sarasota

Intercoastal Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center (Sarasota)

Suncoast Endoscopy of Sarasota

St. Augustine Endoscopy Center

St. Petersburg Endoscopy Center

Stuart Surgery Center

Wiregrass Ranch Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tampa)

Tavares Surgery

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center – West Palm Beach

Surgery Center of Volusia (Port Orange)

Georgia

Athens Clarke County Endoscopy Center

Atlanta Surgery Center

Digestive Healthcare of Georgia Endoscopy Center-Atlanta

Metro Atlanta Endoscopy

Northern Crescent Endoscopy Suite (Atlanta)

Braselton Endoscopy Center (Buford)

Augusta Endoscopy Center (Evans)

Digestive Healthcare of Georgia Endoscopy Center-Fayetteville

Gainesville Endoscopy Center

Digestive Care Endoscopy (Johns Creek)

Northeast Endoscopy Center-Lawrenceville

Hawaii

Pacific Endoscopy Center-Hilo

Pacific Endoscopy Center-Makkolu (Honolulu)

Pacific Endoscopy Center-Pearl City

Idaho

Boise Endoscopy Center

Idaho Endoscopy Center (Boise)

Illinois

Northwest Endoscopy Center (Arlington Heights)

Elgin Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center

Glen Endoscopy Center (Glenview)

North Shore Endoscopy (Lake Bluff)

DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)

Regional SurgiCenter Illinois (Moline)

Central Illinois Endoscopy Center (Peoria)

Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (St. Charles)

Indiana

Northside Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center (Indianapolis)

The Endoscopy Center at St. Francis (Indianapolis)

Mooresville Endoscopy Center

Iowa

Ankeny Medical Park Surgery Center

Mason City Surgery Center

Kansas

Indian Creek Ambulatory Surgery Center (Overland Park)

Overland Park Surgery Center

KU MedWest Ambulatory Surgery Center (Shawnee)

Kansas Endoscopy (Wichita)

West Wichita Family Physicians, P.A.

Kentucky

Baptist-Physicians Surgery Center (Lexington)

Premier Surgery Center of Louisville

Louisiana

Acadiana Endoscopy Center (Lafayette)

MGA Gastrointestinal Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center-Metairie

MGA Gastrointestinal Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center-Uptown Endoscopy (New Orleans)

Maryland

The Maryland Center for Digestive Health (Annapolis)

Harford Endoscopy Center (Bel Air)

Chevy Chase Endoscopy Center

Howard County Gastrointestinal Diagnostic Center (Columbia)

Central Maryland Endoscopy (Elkridge)

Capital Endoscopy (Hyattsville)

Urbana GI Endoscopy Center (Ijamsville)

Ambulatory Endoscopy Center of Maryland (Laurel)

Calvert Digestive Disease Associates, Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Prince Frederick)

Endoscopic Surgical Centre of Maryland-North (Rockville)

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Associates GIEA (Rockville)

Endoscopic Surgical Centre of Maryland (Silver Spring)

Massachusetts

Valley Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery & Procedures Center (Amherst)

Charles River Endoscopy (Framingham)

Central Massachusetts Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Leominster)

Northeast Endoscopy Center-Lowell

Eastern Massachusetts Surgery Center (Norwood)

Michigan

Michigan Endoscopy Center (Farmington Hills)

Michigan Endoscopy Center at Providence Park (Novi)

Kalamazoo Endo Center (Portage)

Eastside Endoscopy Center-St Clair Shores

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center-Troy

Surgical Centers of Michigan (Troy)

Minnesota

MNGI Endoscopy ASC (Minneapolis)

Mississippi

Laurel Surgery & Endoscopy Center

Endoscopy Center of North Mississippi (Oxford)

GI Associates & Endoscopy Center-Vicksburg

Missouri

Advanced Endoscopy Center-Creve Coeur

Scopes Endoscopy Center (Des Peres)

Saint Lukes-GI Diagnostics (Kansas City)

The Endoscopy Center-North (Kansas City)

Saint Luke’s Surgicenter-Lee’s Summit

Montana

West Bozeman Surgery Center

Montana Endoscopy Center (Missoula)

Nebraska

Lincoln Endoscopy Center

Methodist Endoscopy Center (Omaha)

Nevada

Parkway Surgery Center at Horizon Ridge (Henderson)

Elite Endoscopy (Las Vegas)

LV Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

South Meadows Endoscopy Center (Reno)

New Hampshire

Concord Endoscopy Center

Wentworth Surgery Center (Somersworth)

New Jersey

Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center (Berkeley Heights)

Center for Ambulatory and Minimally Invasive Surgery (Eatontown)

Oak Tree Surgery Center (Edison)

Florham Park Endoscopy ASC

Essex Endoscopy Center (Newark)

Ocean Surgical Pavilion (Oakhurst)

Princeton Endoscopy Center

Endoscopy Center of Red Bank PA

The Endo Center at Voorhees

Gastroenterology Diagnostics of Northern New Jersey (Woodland Park)

New York

Advanced Endoscopy Center-Bronx

South Brooklyn Endoscopy Center

Saratoga Schenectady Endoscopy Center (Burnt Hills)

Endoscopic Procedure Center (Camillus)

Syracuse Endoscopy Associates (East Syracuse)

Flushing Endoscopy Center

Queens Endoscopy ASC (Fresh Meadows)

Endoscopy Center of Long Island (Garden City)

Star Surgical Suites (Garden City)

Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York)

East Side Endoscopy (New York)

Yorkville Endoscopy (New York)

Long Island Center for Digestive Health (Uniondale)

Island Digestive Health Center (West Islip)

Endoscopy Center of Western New York (Williamsville)

North Carolina

Atrium Health Endoscopy Center Ballantyne (Charlotte)

Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Ballantyne

Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Randolph Road

Tryon Endoscopy Center (Charlotte)

Duke Triangle Endoscopy Center (Durham)

Digestive Health Endoscopy Center (Fayetteville)

Western Carolina Endoscopy Center (Franklin)

Eagle Physicians and Associates (Greensboro)

Quadrangle Endoscopy Center (Greenville)

Gastroenterology Associates-Hickory

Presbyterian Endoscopy Center at Huntersville

East Carolina Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center (Jacksonville)

Raleigh Endoscopy Center

Boice-Willis Clinic Endoscopy Center (Rocky Mount)

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply)

Wake Forest Endoscopy Center

Novant Health Wilmington Endoscopy Center

Gastroenterology Associates of The Piedmont, P.A. (Winston-Salem)

Ohio

Endoscopy Center-Canton

Tri-State Endoscopy Center (Cincinnati)

University Endoscopy Center-Cincinnati

Central Ohio Endoscopy Center-Olentangy River (Columbus)

Endoscopy Center of Dayton North

Central Ohio Endoscopy Center-Dublin

Liberty Endoscopy Center (Liberty Township)

Norwood Endoscopy Center

UH Suburban Endoscopy Center (South Euclid)

Avamar Center for Endoscopy (Warren)

Oklahoma

Norman Regional Hospital Authority-Tecumseh Rd

Integris Ddsi Endoscopy Centers (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

Samaritan Endoscopy (Corvallis)

The Oregon Clinic Endoscopy Center-West (Portland)

The Oregon Clinic Endoscopy Center-Tualatin

Pennsylvania

College Heights Endoscopy Center (Allentown)

Eastern Pennsylvania Endoscopy Center (Allentown)

Blair Endoscopy Center (Altoona)

Jefferson Ambulatory Surgery Services (Bala Cynwyd)

Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Surgery Center

Carlisle Endoscopy Center

Springfield Ambulatory Surgery Center (Flourtown)

Harrisburg Endoscopy & Surgery Center

Mountain Laurel Surgery Center (Honesdale)

Mid-Atlantic Gastrointestinal Center (Lancaster)

Main Line Endoscopy Center West (Malvern)

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

The Scranton Endoscopy Center

Southwestern Endoscopy Center (Uniontown)

West Chester Endoscopy

Berks Center for Digestive Health (Wyomissing)

York Endoscopy Center

South Carolina

Charleston Endoscopy Center

Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)

Columbia Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center

Palmetto Endoscopy Suite (Columbia)

South Carolina Endoscopy Center-Northeast (Columbia)

South Dakota

Yankton Medical Clinic

Tennessee

Associated Endoscopy (Hermitage)

The Endoscopy Center West (Knoxville)

Digestive Disease Endoscopy Center-Nashville

Endoscopy Center of St. Thomas (Nashville)

The Endoscopy Center North (Powell)

Texas

Abilene ASC

Amarillo Endoscopy Center

North Texas GI Center (Arlington)

Austin Endoscopy Center-Shoal Creek Blvd

Austin Endoscopy Center-Ranch Rd (Bee Cave)

Dallas Endoscopy Center

Digestive Health Center of Dallas

Lone Star Endoscopy Center-Flower Mound

Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center

Medical Center Endoscopy (Houston)

Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center-Houston

Digestive Health Center of Plano

Texas Endoscopy at Independence Medical Village (Plano)

Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall

Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio-Stone Oak

Theda Oaks Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center (San Antonio)

Woodlands Endoscopy Center (Shenandoah)

The Endoscopy Center of Texarkana

Utah

Ridgeline Surgicenter (Ogden)

Mountain West Endoscopy Center (Salt Lake City)

Wasatch Endoscopy Center (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

Inova Franconia-Springfield Ambulatory Surgery Center (Alexandria)

Inova McLean Ambulatory Surgery Center

Reston Surgery Center

Washington

Virginia Mason Bellevue ASC

Edmonds Endoscopy Center

Kemp Surgery Center (Everett)

Peninsula Endoscopy Center-Gig Harbor

Evergreen Endoscopy Center-Kirkland

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Lynnwood)

Spokane Digestive Disease Center

Waldron Endoscopy Center (Tacoma)

Wisconsin