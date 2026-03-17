The best ASCs for colonoscopy, endoscopy: US News

California and Florida led the nation in top-rated ASCs for colonoscopy and endoscopy, according to U.S. News’ “2026 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” published March 17.
The 2026 U.S. News ratings for ASCs are based on Medicare fee-for-service claims data from 2022 through 2024, analyzed by healthcare analytics firm Arcadia using CMS data systems, with facilities identified through the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System and ASC Quality Reporting program databases — no action was required by facilities to be included.
The ratings evaluate 17 types of episodes of care grouped into four specialty areas (colonoscopy and endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics and spine, and Urology). Reflecting the generally lower risk of outpatient procedures, the threshold for a “high performing” designation has been expanded to the top 15% of ASCs by composite score, up from approximately the top 10% in prior years. Read more about the methodology here.
Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of the 280 best ASCs for colonoscopy and endoscopy:
Alaska
- Alaska Digestive Center (Anchorage)
Alabama
- Huntsville Endoscopy Center
- Jackson Surgery Center (Montgomery)
Arkansas
- Conway Endoscopy Center
- South Central Endoscopy-Hot Springs
- Endoscopy Center of Little Rock
- GastroArkansas-Gastro Intestinal Center (Little Rock)
Arizona
- Forest Canyon Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Flagstaff)
- Desert Endoscopy Center (Mesa)
- North Valley Endoscopy Center (Phoenix)
- Arizona Digestive Center (Scottsdale)
- Digestive Health Specialists Endoscopy Center (Scottsdale)
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
- Scottsdale Endoscopy Center
- Scottsdale Surgical Partners
- Sun City Endoscopy Center
- Arizona Digestive Institute-Tucson
California
- Advanced Diagnostic and Surgical Center (Alhambra)
- Concourse Diagnostic Surgery Center-City of Industry (Alhambra)
- Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia
- Valley Digestive Health Center (Arcadia)
- Truxtun Surgery Center (Bakersfield)
- Alameda Surgery Center (Burbank)
- Bay Area Endoscopy Center-Castro Valley
- Skyway Surgery Center-Chico
- Colima Endoscopy Center (Diamond Bar)
- East Bay Endoscopy Center (Emeryville)
- The Endoscopy Center-Encinitas
- Encino Outpatient Surgery Center
- Fremont Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Marin Endoscopy Center (Greenbrae)
- Specialty Surgical Center of Irvine
- Memorial Care Digestive Care Center Saddleback Memorial (Laguna Hills)
- Memorialcare Outpatient Surgical Center Long Beach
- Grand Endoscopy Center (Los Angeles)
- Los Angeles Endoscopy Center (Los Angeles)
- Mirage Endoscopy Center (Rancho Mirage)
- Briggsmore Surgery Center (Modesto)
- Monterey Bay Endoscopy Center
- Surgery Center Mountain View
- Hoag Outpatient Centers (Newport Beach)
- East Bay Endosurgery Center (Oakland)
- United Surgery Center-Orange
- Surgery Center Palo Alto
- Waverley Surgery Center (Palo Alto)
- Pasadena Endoscopy Center
- Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center-Rancho Bernardo (San Diego)
- Montpelier Surgery Center (San Jose)
- Endoscopy Center of The Central Coast (San Luis Obispo)
- Endoscopy Center of Southern California (Santa Monica)
- Templeton Endoscopy Center
- Los Robles Surgicenter (Thousand Oaks)
- Endoscopy Center of The South Bay (Torrance)
- Pacific Endo-Surgical Center (Torrance)
- UCLA Department of Medicine-Torrance
Colorado
- Boulder Medical Center ASC
- Pikes Peak Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Colorado Springs)
- UC Health Cherry Creek North Surgery Center (Denver)
- Rose Surgical Center (Denver)
- Southwest Endoscopy Center (Durango)
- Denver West Endoscopy Center (Lakewood)
- HealthONE Ridge View Endoscopy Center (Lone Tree)
Connecticut
- Connecticut GI Endoscopy Center (Bloomfield)
- Endoscopy Center of Connecticut-Hamden
- Central Connecticut Endoscopy Center (Plainville)
- Northeast Medical Group Endoscopy Center (Trumbull)
Delaware
- Seaside Endoscopy Pavilion (Lewes)
- Delaware Outpatient Center for Surgery (Newark)
- Endoscopy Center of Delaware (Newark)
- Limestone Medical Center (Wilmington)
Florida
- Palm Endoscopy Center (Altamonte Springs)
- Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Palm (Boca Raton)
- South Broward Endoscopy (Cooper City)
- Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs
- North Pinellas Surgery Center (Dunedin)
- Gulf Coast Endoscopy Center South (Fort Myers)
- Emerald Coast Surgery Center (Fort Walton Beach)
- Suncoast Endoscopy ASC (Inverness)
- Jacksonville Center for Endoscopy-Southside
- Jupiter Outpatient Surgery Center
- Advanced Gastroenterology & Surgery Associates – Lady Lake
- Lake City Surgery Center
- Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center-Florida Ave
- Largo Endoscopy Center
- Premier Endoscopy Center-Naples
- Venture Ambulatory Surgery Center (North Miami Beach)
- Endoscopy Center of Ocala
- Orange Park Endoscopy Center
- Center for Digestive Endoscopy (Orlando)
- Endoscopy Group (Pensacola)
- Space Coast Endoscopy Center (Rockledge)
- Center for Endoscopy-Sarasota
- Intercoastal Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center (Sarasota)
- Suncoast Endoscopy of Sarasota
- St. Augustine Endoscopy Center
- St. Petersburg Endoscopy Center
- Stuart Surgery Center
- Wiregrass Ranch Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tampa)
- Tavares Surgery
- Baptist Health Endoscopy Center – West Palm Beach
- Surgery Center of Volusia (Port Orange)
Georgia
- Athens Clarke County Endoscopy Center
- Atlanta Surgery Center
- Digestive Healthcare of Georgia Endoscopy Center-Atlanta
- Metro Atlanta Endoscopy
- Northern Crescent Endoscopy Suite (Atlanta)
- Braselton Endoscopy Center (Buford)
- Augusta Endoscopy Center (Evans)
- Digestive Healthcare of Georgia Endoscopy Center-Fayetteville
- Gainesville Endoscopy Center
- Digestive Care Endoscopy (Johns Creek)
- Northeast Endoscopy Center-Lawrenceville
Hawaii
- Pacific Endoscopy Center-Hilo
- Pacific Endoscopy Center-Makkolu (Honolulu)
- Pacific Endoscopy Center-Pearl City
Idaho
- Boise Endoscopy Center
- Idaho Endoscopy Center (Boise)
Illinois
- Northwest Endoscopy Center (Arlington Heights)
- Elgin Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center
- Glen Endoscopy Center (Glenview)
- North Shore Endoscopy (Lake Bluff)
- DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)
- Regional SurgiCenter Illinois (Moline)
- Central Illinois Endoscopy Center (Peoria)
- Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (St. Charles)
Indiana
- Northside Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center (Indianapolis)
- The Endoscopy Center at St. Francis (Indianapolis)
- Mooresville Endoscopy Center
Iowa
- Ankeny Medical Park Surgery Center
- Mason City Surgery Center
Kansas
- Indian Creek Ambulatory Surgery Center (Overland Park)
- Overland Park Surgery Center
- KU MedWest Ambulatory Surgery Center (Shawnee)
- Kansas Endoscopy (Wichita)
- West Wichita Family Physicians, P.A.
Kentucky
- Baptist-Physicians Surgery Center (Lexington)
- Premier Surgery Center of Louisville
Louisiana
- Acadiana Endoscopy Center (Lafayette)
- MGA Gastrointestinal Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center-Metairie
- MGA Gastrointestinal Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center-Uptown Endoscopy (New Orleans)
Maryland
- The Maryland Center for Digestive Health (Annapolis)
- Harford Endoscopy Center (Bel Air)
- Chevy Chase Endoscopy Center
- Howard County Gastrointestinal Diagnostic Center (Columbia)
- Central Maryland Endoscopy (Elkridge)
- Capital Endoscopy (Hyattsville)
- Urbana GI Endoscopy Center (Ijamsville)
- Ambulatory Endoscopy Center of Maryland (Laurel)
- Calvert Digestive Disease Associates, Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Prince Frederick)
- Endoscopic Surgical Centre of Maryland-North (Rockville)
- Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Associates GIEA (Rockville)
- Endoscopic Surgical Centre of Maryland (Silver Spring)
- Massachusetts
- Valley Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery & Procedures Center (Amherst)
- Charles River Endoscopy (Framingham)
- Central Massachusetts Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Leominster)
- Northeast Endoscopy Center-Lowell
- Eastern Massachusetts Surgery Center (Norwood)
Michigan
- Michigan Endoscopy Center (Farmington Hills)
- Michigan Endoscopy Center at Providence Park (Novi)
- Kalamazoo Endo Center (Portage)
- Eastside Endoscopy Center-St Clair Shores
- Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center-Troy
- Surgical Centers of Michigan (Troy)
Minnesota
- MNGI Endoscopy ASC (Minneapolis)
Mississippi
- Laurel Surgery & Endoscopy Center
- Endoscopy Center of North Mississippi (Oxford)
- GI Associates & Endoscopy Center-Vicksburg
Missouri
- Advanced Endoscopy Center-Creve Coeur
- Scopes Endoscopy Center (Des Peres)
- Saint Lukes-GI Diagnostics (Kansas City)
- The Endoscopy Center-North (Kansas City)
- Saint Luke’s Surgicenter-Lee’s Summit
Montana
- West Bozeman Surgery Center
- Montana Endoscopy Center (Missoula)
- Nebraska
- Lincoln Endoscopy Center
- Methodist Endoscopy Center (Omaha)
Nevada
- Parkway Surgery Center at Horizon Ridge (Henderson)
- Elite Endoscopy (Las Vegas)
- LV Surgery Center (Las Vegas)
- South Meadows Endoscopy Center (Reno)
New Hampshire
- Concord Endoscopy Center
- Wentworth Surgery Center (Somersworth)
New Jersey
- Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center (Berkeley Heights)
- Center for Ambulatory and Minimally Invasive Surgery (Eatontown)
- Oak Tree Surgery Center (Edison)
- Florham Park Endoscopy ASC
- Essex Endoscopy Center (Newark)
- Ocean Surgical Pavilion (Oakhurst)
- Princeton Endoscopy Center
- Endoscopy Center of Red Bank PA
- The Endo Center at Voorhees
- Gastroenterology Diagnostics of Northern New Jersey (Woodland Park)
New York
- Advanced Endoscopy Center-Bronx
- South Brooklyn Endoscopy Center
- Saratoga Schenectady Endoscopy Center (Burnt Hills)
- Endoscopic Procedure Center (Camillus)
- Syracuse Endoscopy Associates (East Syracuse)
- Flushing Endoscopy Center
- Queens Endoscopy ASC (Fresh Meadows)
- Endoscopy Center of Long Island (Garden City)
- Star Surgical Suites (Garden City)
- Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York)
- East Side Endoscopy (New York)
- Yorkville Endoscopy (New York)
- Long Island Center for Digestive Health (Uniondale)
- Island Digestive Health Center (West Islip)
- Endoscopy Center of Western New York (Williamsville)
North Carolina
- Atrium Health Endoscopy Center Ballantyne (Charlotte)
- Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Ballantyne
- Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Randolph Road
- Tryon Endoscopy Center (Charlotte)
- Duke Triangle Endoscopy Center (Durham)
- Digestive Health Endoscopy Center (Fayetteville)
- Western Carolina Endoscopy Center (Franklin)
- Eagle Physicians and Associates (Greensboro)
- Quadrangle Endoscopy Center (Greenville)
- Gastroenterology Associates-Hickory
- Presbyterian Endoscopy Center at Huntersville
- East Carolina Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center (Jacksonville)
- Raleigh Endoscopy Center
- Boice-Willis Clinic Endoscopy Center (Rocky Mount)
- Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply)
- Wake Forest Endoscopy Center
- Novant Health Wilmington Endoscopy Center
- Gastroenterology Associates of The Piedmont, P.A. (Winston-Salem)
Ohio
- Endoscopy Center-Canton
- Tri-State Endoscopy Center (Cincinnati)
- University Endoscopy Center-Cincinnati
- Central Ohio Endoscopy Center-Olentangy River (Columbus)
- Endoscopy Center of Dayton North
- Central Ohio Endoscopy Center-Dublin
- Liberty Endoscopy Center (Liberty Township)
- Norwood Endoscopy Center
- UH Suburban Endoscopy Center (South Euclid)
- Avamar Center for Endoscopy (Warren)
Oklahoma
- Norman Regional Hospital Authority-Tecumseh Rd
- Integris Ddsi Endoscopy Centers (Oklahoma City)
Oregon
- Samaritan Endoscopy (Corvallis)
- The Oregon Clinic Endoscopy Center-West (Portland)
- The Oregon Clinic Endoscopy Center-Tualatin
Pennsylvania
- College Heights Endoscopy Center (Allentown)
- Eastern Pennsylvania Endoscopy Center (Allentown)
- Blair Endoscopy Center (Altoona)
- Jefferson Ambulatory Surgery Services (Bala Cynwyd)
- Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Surgery Center
- Carlisle Endoscopy Center
- Springfield Ambulatory Surgery Center (Flourtown)
- Harrisburg Endoscopy & Surgery Center
- Mountain Laurel Surgery Center (Honesdale)
- Mid-Atlantic Gastrointestinal Center (Lancaster)
- Main Line Endoscopy Center West (Malvern)
- Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)
- The Scranton Endoscopy Center
- Southwestern Endoscopy Center (Uniontown)
- West Chester Endoscopy
- Berks Center for Digestive Health (Wyomissing)
- York Endoscopy Center
South Carolina
- Charleston Endoscopy Center
- Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)
- Columbia Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center
- Palmetto Endoscopy Suite (Columbia)
- South Carolina Endoscopy Center-Northeast (Columbia)
- South Dakota
- Yankton Medical Clinic
Tennessee
- Associated Endoscopy (Hermitage)
- The Endoscopy Center West (Knoxville)
- Digestive Disease Endoscopy Center-Nashville
- Endoscopy Center of St. Thomas (Nashville)
- The Endoscopy Center North (Powell)
Texas
- Abilene ASC
- Amarillo Endoscopy Center
- North Texas GI Center (Arlington)
- Austin Endoscopy Center-Shoal Creek Blvd
- Austin Endoscopy Center-Ranch Rd (Bee Cave)
- Dallas Endoscopy Center
- Digestive Health Center of Dallas
- Lone Star Endoscopy Center-Flower Mound
- Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
- Medical Center Endoscopy (Houston)
- Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center-Houston
- Digestive Health Center of Plano
- Texas Endoscopy at Independence Medical Village (Plano)
- Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall
- Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio-Stone Oak
- Theda Oaks Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center (San Antonio)
- Woodlands Endoscopy Center (Shenandoah)
- The Endoscopy Center of Texarkana
Utah
- Ridgeline Surgicenter (Ogden)
- Mountain West Endoscopy Center (Salt Lake City)
- Wasatch Endoscopy Center (Salt Lake City)
Virginia
- Inova Franconia-Springfield Ambulatory Surgery Center (Alexandria)
- Inova McLean Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Reston Surgery Center
Washington
- Virginia Mason Bellevue ASC
- Edmonds Endoscopy Center
- Kemp Surgery Center (Everett)
- Peninsula Endoscopy Center-Gig Harbor
- Evergreen Endoscopy Center-Kirkland
- Virginia Mason Medical Center (Lynnwood)
- Spokane Digestive Disease Center
- Waldron Endoscopy Center (Tacoma)
Wisconsin
- Lake Country Endoscopy Center (Oconomowoc)
- Moreland Endoscopy Center (Waukesha)
- Gastrointestinal Associates Endoscopy Center-Wausau