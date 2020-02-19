The 5 specialists private equity invests in

A study published in JAMA examined the practice consolidation landscape in regard to private equity-related acquisition from 2013-16.

Researchers examined 355 physician practice acquisitions pulling a number of related stats. In total, PE-related acquisition activity is increasing. In 2013, there were 59 acquisitions and in 2016, there were 136.

These five specialties had the highest rate of PE-related investment from 2013-16:

Anesthesiology: 19.4 percent

Multispecialty: 19.4 percent

Emergency medicine: 12.1 percent

Family practice: 11 percent

Dermatology: 9.9 percent

Researchers also noted significant investment increases in cardiology, ophthalmology, radiology and OB-GYN practices.

