The 5 specialists private equity invests in
A study published in JAMA examined the practice consolidation landscape in regard to private equity-related acquisition from 2013-16.
Researchers examined 355 physician practice acquisitions pulling a number of related stats. In total, PE-related acquisition activity is increasing. In 2013, there were 59 acquisitions and in 2016, there were 136.
These five specialties had the highest rate of PE-related investment from 2013-16:
- Anesthesiology: 19.4 percent
- Multispecialty: 19.4 percent
- Emergency medicine: 12.1 percent
- Family practice: 11 percent
- Dermatology: 9.9 percent
Researchers also noted significant investment increases in cardiology, ophthalmology, radiology and OB-GYN practices.
