The 5 most, least overweight and obese states

West Virginia is the most overweight and obese states in the U.S., published Nov. 4, while Colorado is the healthiest-weight state.
The personal finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions: obesity and overweight, health consequences, and food and fitness. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the five most obese and overweight states:
1. West Virginia: 75.24
2. Mississippi: 73.56
3. Arkansas: 70.19
4. Louisiana: 69.50
5. Alabama: 68.16
Here are the five least obese and overweight states:
1. Colorado: 43.73
2. Utah: 45.90
3. Massachusetts: 48.50
4. California: 51.16
5. Hawaii: 51.29