The 5 most, least overweight and obese states

By: Patsy Newitt

West Virginia is the most overweight and obese states in the U.S., published Nov. 4, while Colorado is the healthiest-weight state.

The personal finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions: obesity and overweight, health consequences, and food and fitness. Read more about the methodology here. 

Here are the five most obese and overweight states:

1. West Virginia: 75.24

2. Mississippi: 73.56

3. Arkansas: 70.19

4. Louisiana: 69.50

5. Alabama: 68.16

Here are the five least obese and overweight states:

1. Colorado: 43.73

2. Utah: 45.90

3. Massachusetts: 48.50

4. California: 51.16

5. Hawaii: 51.29

