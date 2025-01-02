The 5 biggest GI stories of 2024

From new legislation to shuttered practices, these are the five most-read gastroenterology stories that Becker's covered in 2024:

Legislative updates

In August, Illinois' governor signed House Bill 2385, a new law requiring insurance coverage for all colonoscopies in patients that show signs or symptoms of colon cancer or have an existing colon condition. Beginning Jan. 1, all insured Illinois residents will enjoy free access to all colonoscopies deemed medically necessary.

Anesthesia coverage restrictions

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts announced plans to no longer covers the use of monitored anesthesia for certain gastrointestinal patients undergoing endoscopic, bronchoscopic or interventional pain procedures. The insurer decided to pause the controversial policy at the end of January, 2024.

Practices closing doors following years of care

Dumbarton, Va.-based Commonwealth Gastroenterology will shutter Feb. 28. The practice is owned and operated by gastroenterologist Scott Woogen, MD, who has been serving the area for more than 30 years and will be retiring.

Three GIs facing lawsuits

Becker's reported on three gastroenterologists or GI surgeons who faced lawsuits in one week in December, including malpractice suits and tax fraud allegations.

Patients paying out of pocket for GI procedures

Many patients are still paying out of pocket for colonoscopy bowel prep despite a federal law stating it should be covered by insurance. A study analyzed 2.6 million commercial insurance and Medicare Part D claims between May 2022 and April 2023 to monitor how many patients paid out of pocket for bowel-prep medications needed for colonoscopy. When considering that almost half of patients are cost-shifted toward the use of non-FDA-approved, over-the-counter regimens, the data suggest that only 17% of patients pay nothing for their bowel preparation for screening colonoscopy.