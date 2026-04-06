OSF HealthCare adds GI physician

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By: Cameron Cortigiano

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Ill., has added Tarik Firozi, MD, according to an April 6 report from RiverBender.com.

Dr. Firozi is a gastroenterologist specializing in GI procedures including upper endoscopy, colonoscopy and flexible sigmoidoscopy. 

He provides treatment for conditions such as abdominal pain, Celiac disease, gastrointestinal bleeding, irritable bowel syndrome and pancreatic disease. 

Dr. Firozi joined the medical center April 6, the report said. 

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