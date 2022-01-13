One GI closes 2nd deal of year in Indiana 

One GI added Terre Haute, Ind.-based Digestive Health Associates to its network, the gastroenterology management company said Jan. 13. 

This is the Nashville, Tenn.-based company's second deal of the newr year — it added Cleveland-based Digestive Disease Consultants last week. 

Digestive Health Associates, opened by Rajiv Sharma, MD, offers procedures including endoscopy, colonoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, among others. 

Founded in April 2020, private equity-backed One GI provides capital and management services to partner practices to foster growth. The company has practices in Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. 

 

