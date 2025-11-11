Olympus to cut 2,000 jobs, streamline supply operations

Olympus Corp. announced a global restructuring plan Nov. 7 aimed at streamlining operations and strengthening its position in endoscopy-enabled care.

As part of the transformation, Olympus will reduce its global workforce by roughly 2,000 positions and target approximately $160 million in run rate savings. The company said the changes are intended to simplify organizational layers, expand managerial spans of control and improve operational agility across its global supply chain.

Olympus plans to scale AI-powered endoscopy, robotics and cloud-connected solutions, while optimizing internal structures to support product development, manufacturing and logistics. The company’s three-year financial plan includes targets of 5% year-over-year revenue growth by fiscal year 2029, 100 basis-point annual growth starting in fiscal 2026, and more than 10% compound annual growth in earnings per share.