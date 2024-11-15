GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Ohio GI practice to close facility, relocate

Akron (Ohio) Digestive Disease Consultants is closing its existing office Dec. 13 and relocating to a new facility, according to a Nov. 14 report from Akron.com.

The practice also plans to rebrand, changing its name to Akron Digestive Health. The new office is expected to open Jan. 2. 

All of the facility's 42 employees and five physicians will provide care at the new facility, treating patients with acid reflux, diverticulitis, hemorrhoids, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome and lactose intolerance and providing colonoscopies, upper endoscopies, screening for colon cancer and treatment of other issues that impact the digestive system.

