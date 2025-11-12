Novant Health adds GI practice

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health has added a gastroenterology practice to its network. 

The health system welcomed Novant Health Gastroenterology, formerly known as Hilton Head Gastroenterology, which has locations in Hilton Head and Hardeeville, N.C., according to a Nov. 10 news release from Novant Health. 

Novant Health Gastroenterology is led by Michael Gilbreath, MD

The clinic manages and treats abdominal pain, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, ulcers, gallbladder concerns and liver concerns, the release said. 

