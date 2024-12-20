NFL legend faces GI cancer

Former wide receiver Randy Moss underwent surgery and spent six days in the hospital due to cancer discovered in his bile duct, in between the pancreas and liver, according to a Dec. 14 report from NBC News.

Mr. Moss, 47, posted in an Instagram live video that he still has chemotherapy and radiation procedures to undergo, but is recovering.

In his video, Mr. Moss thanked his physicians, medical staff, family and colleagues for their support.

Earlier in December, he took "extended time" away from his job at ESPN due to a "personal health challenge."

Mr. Moss is best known for his years with the Minnesota Vikings. He made Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers, and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

His 156 touchdown catches ranks second all-time and Mr. Moss ranks fourth in the NFL for receiving yards, tallying 15,292 yards.