Missouri hospital adds noninvasive liver tumor treatment

Mercy Hospital St. Louis will begin treating liver tumors with the Edison histotripsy system, a noninvasive technology that uses sound waves to destroy tumors.

The first patient procedure is slated for late April. Mercy is the first hospital in Missouri to offer the treatment and is among the first 100 hospitals in the U.S. to adopt the technology, according to a March 30 system news release.

The system uses image-guided sonic beam therapy to deliver focused, pulsed sound waves that mechanically break down targeted tissue. The approach avoids the heat, needles and ionizing energy used in traditional cancer treatments.

Histotripsy has been studied for more than 20 years, including in multiple clinical trials, and has shown safety and efficacy in treating primary and metastatic liver tumors. Two ongoing trials are evaluating its use for solid renal tumors and inoperable pancreatic adenocarcinoma, according to the release.

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