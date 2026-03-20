MD Anderson opens colorectal cancer center

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has opened a colorectal cancer center.

The facility brings subspecialty colorectal cancer care services together in one location. It houses 32 exam rooms, including five advanced procedure rooms, according to a March 19 news release from MD Anderson.

Supportive services such as nutrition counseling, pain management, genetic counseling and risk assessment are also available. MD Anderson plans to begin a second expansion phase to “optimize patient flow and subspecialty coordination,” the release said.

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