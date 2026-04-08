Jury rejects $26M GI malpractice case over fatal bowel obstruction

An Arizona jury has returned a defense verdict in a medical malpractice lawsuit seeking $26.6 million in damages over the 2019 death of a patient at a Banner Health facility, Courtroom View Network reported April 7.

The family of Johnny Ballard alleged that gastroenterologist Krishdeep Chadha, MD, failed to order a CT scan with contrast dye to rule out a bowel obstruction. Dr. Chadha’s attorneys successfully argued that Ballard suffered from a rare complication of gastric bypass surgery called a volvulus that is extremely difficult to diagnose, and that Dr. Chadha acted appropriately based on the information available at the time.

The Maricopa County jury returned its verdict on April 4 following a trial that began March 24.

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