Inside Borland Groover’s executive overhaul and vision for the future

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover is positioning for its next era of growth through a leadership realignment and a focus on patient-centered innovation.

The gastroenterology group, founded in 1947, recently announced four new C-suite leaders as part of its restructuring. The move is designed to strengthen operational leadership, enhance efficiency and expand service lines across Florida.

Becker’s spoke with Dinesh Madhok, MD, who has been appointed CEO after nearly three decades with Borland Groover. Dr. Madhok, a gastroenterologist who joined the organization in 1997, also serves as chief of gastroenterology for the graduate medical education program at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital. He joins a new executive team that includes a new CFO from a hospital system and a new COO from a private equity-backed organization.

The blend of institutional knowledge and outside expertise, Dr. Madhok said, “has given us a lot to think about and a lot to do over the next few years.”

Over the past five years, Borland Groover has opened four new ASCs in Northeast Florida. The group is also launching new service lines focused on chronic care management, obesity and fatty liver disease and the gut microbiome, which are areas Dr. Madhok sees as vital to the future of GI care.

“With all the new drugs coming out, we think there’s a big opportunity to manage obesity and liver disease comprehensively rather than leaving patients to navigate on their own,” he said.

Borland Groover is also embracing automation and AI to improve efficiency. The practice is integrating automation tools into its EHR system to streamline coding, reduce phone backlogs and support self-scheduling.

Despite rapid technological and operational advances, Borland Groover remains commited to physician leadership.

“Every decision we make has to be in the best interest of the patient first, and then the employee, Dr. Madhok said. “Employees are our ambassadors — if you take care of them, they take care of the patients.”

That philosophy, passed down from the group’s founders, continues to guide Mr. Madhok’s leadership.

“We’ve been approached many times by private equity,” Dr. Madhok said, “But we’ve made a conscious decision to stay independent. We want this group to succeed for the next 75 years, not just the next five.”

As the group looks to the next three to five years, its priorities are clear: consolidate recent leadership changes, sustain growth and continue investing in innovation.