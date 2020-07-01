How PE Practice Solutions is approaching growth going forward & more: 4 GI industry key notes

Here are four updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Capital Digestive Care and its 20 practice locations are heavily entrenched in the mid-Atlantic region, where COVID-19 cases were particularly volatile. Now, as life returns to normal in the region, the group isn't taking any chances and is ensuring a uniform response is consistent across the practice. Read more.

NextServices co-founder Praveen Suthrum spoke to gastroenterologist Michael Byrne, MD, CEO and founder of gastroenterology-focused artificial intelligence company Satisfai Health, about the potential applications of AI in GI. Read more.

Gastroenterologists are more likely than other specialists to have a net worth of under $500,000, but they're least likely to still be paying off school loans. More stats.

The colonoscopy surge is coming, and it may cause clinicians to rethink patient prioritization, strain endoscopy capacity, and lead to more late-stage colorectal cancer diagnosis. Read more.

