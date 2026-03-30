 How Orlando Health is reshaping bariatric care

In a little more than a year, Orlando (Fla.) Health will open a new, centralized hub for obesity care, bringing together surgeons, obesity medicine specialists, nutritionists and behavioral health providers under one roof to expand access and streamline treatment across the region.

The 28,000-square-foot Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute, set to open in spring 2027, is designed to integrate surgical and medical weight-loss services, including emerging therapies such as GLP-1 medications, while also serving as a center for innovation and surgeon training.

Andre Teixeira, MD, bariatric surgeon and president of the institute, spoke with Becker’s about how the model aims to close care gaps, improve convenience and redefine bariatric care delivery.

Note: This conversation was lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What gap in obesity care is the new Orlando Health Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute designed to address?

Dr. Andre Teixeira: At the new Orlando Health Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute, we will have everything in one place for our patients. This new medical office building will increase convenience for our patients by offering one centralized hub where they can see their surgeon, obesity medicine physician, primary care provider, nutritionist, psychologist or even get their imaging and blood work done.

Q: The institute will include an advanced Bioskills Lab. How will this space support surgeon training and the development of new bariatric techniques?

AT: The Bioskills Lab will be an innovative space where our team can develop new techniques, test new devices and train surgeons. For example, our team of surgeons demonstrated how to use innovative magnets for weight loss surgeries in the Bioskills Lab at the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute. The new Bioskills Lab at the Orlando Health Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute will also be a space where we can continue to focus on groundbreaking innovations that lead to revolutionary and compassionate care for our patients.

Q: With the rapid growth of GLP-1 medications and other obesity treatments, how is the role of bariatric surgery evolving?

AT: The rapid growth of GLP-1 medications has really shed light onto the obesity epidemic, and that awareness is key to tackling the epidemic. People are now more aware of the multimodal treatments available to them. At the Orlando Health Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute, we meet our patients where they are by working together to find the best solution for them, whether that is surgery or medication or a combination of both because it is important to keep in mind that there is not one “magic bullet” to treat obesity. We are here for our patients during every step of their life-changing weight loss journey.

Q: What impact do you hope the new institute will have on access to obesity care for patients across the Southeast region?

AT: My goal is that this new institute increases accessibility to obesity care for patients all across the Southeast. The new Orlando Health Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute is much more than a building, it is our commitment to enhancing accessibility, awareness and convenience for patients all across the Southeast and beyond.

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