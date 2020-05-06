How Cologuard compares to FIT & more: 6 GI industry key notes

Here are six updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Medicare beneficiaries may engage with a multitarget stool DNA test such as Cologuard better than a fecal immunochemical test. Read more.

Thompson Health Gastroenterology relocated to a new outpatient clinic May 4.

The American Gastroenterological Association released a guideline on the consultative management of COVID-19 patients. Read more.

CellMax Life released results from its U.S. study of the FirstSight blood test that revealed the test detected colorectal cancer with 100 percent sensitivity at 90 percent specificity.

Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health expects patient volumes in May will be just a fraction of what they were before the pandemic.

RDD Pharma, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and Naia Rare Diseases merged and formed 9 Meters Biopharma, which will develop treatments for orphan diseases and unmet needs in gastroenterology.

