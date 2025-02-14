GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

GLP-1s and colonoscopy: 3 notes

Claire Wallace -  

The use of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists is likely to increase the risks of inadequate bowel preparation for colonoscopy, according to a study published Feb. 12 in The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Here are three things to know: 

1. Researchers searched several databases for data on bowel prep in GLP-1 and non-GLP-1 users. 

2. After reviewing 10,833 subjects, the inadequate prep rate was higher in the GLP-1s group compared to the control group

3. Of the patients, 5,434 were GLP-1 users and 5,399 were in the control group. 

