GLP-1s and colonoscopy: 3 notes

The use of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists is likely to increase the risks of inadequate bowel preparation for colonoscopy, according to a study published Feb. 12 in The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Here are three things to know:

1. Researchers searched several databases for data on bowel prep in GLP-1 and non-GLP-1 users.

2. After reviewing 10,833 subjects, the inadequate prep rate was higher in the GLP-1s group compared to the control group.

3. Of the patients, 5,434 were GLP-1 users and 5,399 were in the control group.