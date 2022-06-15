Gastroenterology device market valued at $9.74B in 2021

The latest report on the global gastroenterology device market estimates a market worth of $9.74 billion in 2021 with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 8.3 percent from 2022 to 2028, Precision Business Insights reported in June.

The report places the market value increase on a growing geriatric population, increase in sedentary lifestyle habits, global gastrointestinal disease outbreaks, and rising diagnoses of chronic gastrointestinal diseases like irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn's disease.

According to the report, endoscopy devices are the most in-demand product of the gastrointestinal device market.