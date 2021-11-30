Florida Digestive Health Specialists adds GI to expand third-space endoscopy program

Florida Digestive Health Specialists will welcome Abdelhai Abdelqader, MD, to its Sarasota location Dec. 1 to expand its third-space endoscopy program, according to a press release emailed to Becker's Nov. 30.

Dr. Abdelqader is the practice's second third-space endoscopist.

He is an interventional gastroenterologist who received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada. He completed advanced endoscopy training at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

The practice performs several services under its third space endoscopy program, including endoscopic submucosal dissection and peroral endoscopic myotomy.