Florida Digestive Health Specialists' 26th location to open full-time

Brandenton, Fla.-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists' Port Charlotte location will operate full time on June 1.

The Port Charlotte office is Florida Digestive Health Specialists' 26th location, and it opened on a part-time schedule in February. When the clinic opened, it was staffed by Ravi Kondapalli, MD. It was also the second location the group opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carl Colton, MD, will join the clinic from Lancaster, Pa. to lead the office when it opens full time, according to a May 19 email to Becker's ASC Review.

"My job as a gastroenterologist is to ensure my patients maintain a healthy digestive system to live happy, active lives," Dr. Colton said. "I’m excited to share my skills with the Port Charlotte community."

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.