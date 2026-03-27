Dr. Kevin Liu named interim GI chief at the University of Arizona

University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix has named Kevin Liu, MD, as interim chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology.

Dr. Liu is an advanced endoscopist, serving as medical director of endoscopy and leading the interventional endoscopy service line at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix, according to a March 26 news release from the university.

He has clinical expertise in foregut-related advanced endoscopic procedures, including POEM for the treatment of achalasia, gastroparesis and Zenker’s diverticulum.

The Department of Internal Medicine has formed a GI Executive Leadership Committee to support Dr. Liu. Members include Moises Ilan Nevah, MD; Nisha Sharma, MD; and Sakolwan Suchartlikitwong, MD.

The university is continuing a national search for a permanent chief, the release said.

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