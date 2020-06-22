CRH Medical acquires Florida GI anesthesia practice

CRH Medical acquired 75 percent of Metro Orlando (Fla.) Anesthesia Associates, its 27th acquisition.

What you should know:

1. The GI practice provides anesthesia services to a single ASC.

2. The practice has an estimated annual revenue of $1.9 million and has a positive cash flow and adjusted operating EBITDA.

3. This is the second acquisition CRH has made in June. CRH CEO Tushar Ramani, MD, said its business development pipeline has recovered after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted it.

