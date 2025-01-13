At-home CRC tests: Pros and cons

In 2024, the FDA approved at-home blood and stool tests for colorectal cancer screenings. In October, a second iteration of the at-home stool test was approved.

While new, less-invasive blood tests alternatives may encourage more patients to get screened for cancer, they have also proven less effective than traditional colonoscopy.

Here are four pros and cons of new at-home screening alternatives:

Pros

Access: Patients are 20.29% more likely to complete colorectal cancer screening through at-home testing compared to standard care. Even if the results of at-home tests are not perfect, getting some form of screening is better than not getting screened at all.

Cancer identification: While at-home tests are not as successful at identifying pre-cancerous polyps, they typically have solid rates of cancer identification. The blood-based test has an 83% sensitivity rate for colorectal cancer cancers,

Cons

Pre-cancerous lesions: At-home blood tests only have a 13% sensitivity rate for advanced precancerous lesions. While the blood test shows promise in helping patients adhere to screening guidelines and avoid uncomfortable colonoscopy procedures, the American Gastroenterological Association warns that blood tests should not be used in place of traditional colonoscopies.

Payer setbacks: While more states are requiring insurers to cover colonoscopy, not all at-home tests are required to be covered for the time being. CMS will cover blood tests for colorectal cancer screening every three years, if the test achieves 74% sensitivity for CRC, 90% specificity and FDA approval.