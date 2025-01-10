Advocates explore unique ways to raise colon cancer awareness

As colorectal cancer rates continue to rise nationwide, even among young patients, surgeons, celebrities and advocacy groups alike are going to new lengths to encourage people to get screened.

Here are a few unique avenues for encouraging CRC screenings:

TikTok

Colorectal surgeon Philip Pearson, MD, a specialist at Main Line Health in Philadelphia, uses his social media platform to encourage patients to get screened. Most recently, he performed a Stephen Sondheim musical theater ballad with new lyrics to spread the word about screening for colon cancer.

Colonoscopies on camera

Several major celebrities have undergone colonoscopy procedures on camera, documenting pre- and post-operative steps, as well as the hospital visit itself.

From businessman and social media personality Dave Portnoy, to former NFL player Terry Crews, to TV personalities Chrissy Teigen and Gayle King, several well-known figures have shared their colonoscopy experiences over the last two years.

Wearing blue for awareness

The American College of Gastroenterology routinely attempts to educate the public and physicians on the benefit of colonoscopies, such as sponsoring "dress in blue" days at healthcare facilities.