7 health systems seeking GI leaders

Here are seven health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking gastroenterology expertise in the last week: 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Billings (Mont.) Clinic is seeking an experienced gastroenterologist to serve as department chair. 
  2. Michigan City, Ind.-based Franciscan Health is seeking a board-certified gastroenterologist to meet growing demand in the community. 
  3. Gastro Health, a physician group with over 150 locations nationwide, is seeking a full-time gastroenterologist in the Fort Myers, Fla., market. 
  4. Management services group GI Alliance of Illinois is seeking a gastroenterologist and future partner at a Chicago-based practice. 
  5. Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center is seeking a gastroenterologist to join its full-spectrum GI practice. 
  6. The University of Chicago's section of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition within its department of medicine is seeking a gastroenterologist to serve as full-time assistant professor. 
  7. Morgantown-based West Virginia University School of Medicine is seeking gastroenterologists to serve as assistant and associate professors. 

