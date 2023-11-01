7 health systems seeking GI leaders

Here are seven health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking gastroenterology expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Billings (Mont.) Clinic is seeking an experienced gastroenterologist to serve as department chair.
- Michigan City, Ind.-based Franciscan Health is seeking a board-certified gastroenterologist to meet growing demand in the community.
- Gastro Health, a physician group with over 150 locations nationwide, is seeking a full-time gastroenterologist in the Fort Myers, Fla., market.
- Management services group GI Alliance of Illinois is seeking a gastroenterologist and future partner at a Chicago-based practice.
- Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center is seeking a gastroenterologist to join its full-spectrum GI practice.
- The University of Chicago's section of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition within its department of medicine is seeking a gastroenterologist to serve as full-time assistant professor.
- Morgantown-based West Virginia University School of Medicine is seeking gastroenterologists to serve as assistant and associate professors.