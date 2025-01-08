5 numbers scaring GIs in 2025

As all physicians are heading into 2025 battling nationwide shortages and ongoing reimbursement cuts, here are five numbers that are scaring gastroenterologists right now:

28%: Since 2021, the number of private equity-backed gastrointestinal groups has increased by 28%. This is concerning GIs who wish to remain independent and open independent physician practices.

1,630: According to a new white paper from Medicus, the U.S. will face a shortage of 1,630 gastroenterologists this year.

2.83%: In November, CMS finalized a 94-cent (2.83%) conversion factor decrease from 2024. The physician fee schedule conversion factor for 2025 is $32.35, down from $33.29 in 2024. Physicians and medical groups have expressed concern over the decrease in reimbursements, sharing that year-over-year decreases are proving unsustainable for many.

932 to 1,007: While the FDA recently approved the use of blood tests for colon cancer screening, physicians have warned that these alternatives will not work as replacements for traditional colonoscopies. According to one study, among individuals who just use blood tests every three years, deaths will range from 1,604 to 1,679, which is 932 to 1,007 more deaths than patients undergoing colonoscopy every 10 years.

20%: The proportion of colon cancer diagnoses among people younger than 55 increased from 11% in 1995 to 20% in 2019.