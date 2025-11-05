5 GI leaders to watch in 2025

Below is a list of five gastroenterology leaders in the U.S. who have made a positive impact on their organizations and the profession.

Editor’s Note: This is not a list of top gastroenterologists, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker’s does not endorse any physicians featured on this list.

Jennifer Christie, MD. University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora): Dr. Christie is division head of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. She leads a nationally recognized team of clinicians, researchers and educators specializing in general gastroenterology, interventional endoscopy, transplant hepatology and inflammatory bowel disease. Under her leadership, the division has expanded its clinical programs, research portfolio and fellowship offerings, including a new IBD fellowship and over 50 active clinical trials supported by more than $30 million in federal funding. Dr. Christie is a past president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and is known for her advocacy for diversity, inclusion and mentorship in medicine.

Millie Long, MD. University of North Carolina School of Medicine (Chapel Hill): Dr. Long is vice chief of education and director of the gastroenterology and hepatology fellowship program at the University of North Carolina. She specializes in IBD and women’s health, with a research focus on preventing IBD complications. Dr. Long serves as co-principal investigator for IBD Partners, a national patient-reported outcomes cohort, and Prevent-COVID, which examines the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in IBD. She has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and serves as co-editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

David Rubin, MD. University of Chicago: Dr. Rubin is a professor of medicine and chief of the section of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at the University of Chicago, where he also directs the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center. His research focuses on disease modification in inflammatory bowel disease, clinical trial design and prevention of adverse outcomes. Dr. Rubin has authored more than 500 peer-reviewed publications and serves as a senior editor of Sleisenger and Fordtran’s Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease. He is the immediate past chair of the National Scientific Advisory Committee of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and chair of the International Organization for the Study of IBD. Dr. Rubin is nationally recognized for his mentorship and leadership in advancing IBD care and research.

Mark Pochapin, MD. NYU Langone Health (New York City): Dr. Pochapin is director of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology and vice chair for clinical affairs in the department of medicine at NYU Langone Health, where he also holds the Sholtz-Leeds Professorship of Medicine. He specializes in the prevention and early detection of gastrointestinal cancers and is a national advocate for colorectal cancer screening. Dr. Pochapin’s research explores the role of gut bacteria and advanced endoscopic technologies in cancer prevention, and he is recognized for expanding NYU Langone’s GI programs in patient care, education and innovation.

Eamonn Quigley, MD. Houston Methodist Hospital: Dr. Quigley is chief of the division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Houston Methodist Hospital and a past president of both the American College of Gastroenterology and the World Gastroenterology Organization. He is internationally recognized for his research on gastrointestinal motility disorders, irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux disease and the gut-brain axis. Dr. Quigley has published more than 800 peer-reviewed papers and served as editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Gastroenterology. His pioneering work on the gut microbiome and probiotics has shaped modern understanding of functional GI disorders and continues to guide new approaches to diagnosis and treatment.