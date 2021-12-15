$46M raised for mini laparoscopic surgery robot maker

Lincoln, Neb.-based Virtual Incision Corp., a medical device company that makes miniaturized robots for laparoscopic surgery, earned $46 million in series C funding led by Swiss private equity firm Endeavour Vision and Chicago-based venture capital and private equity firm Baird Capital, according to a Dec. 14 Milwaukee Business Journal report.

Virtual Incision said Nov. 30 that it will use the money from the funding round to commercialize its miniaturized in vivo robotic assistant, or MIRA, surgical platform.

"MIRA is a space-saving solution designed to help hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers leverage their existing infrastructure to perform surgery efficiently while offering a low total cost of ownership," Baird Capital principal Amy Kobe said, according to the report.

The first surgery using the MIRA platform was performed at the Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, Virtual Incision said in August. It was part of a study conducted under an investigational device exemption from the FDA.