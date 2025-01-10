Louisiana physician accused of inappropriately touching colonoscopy patients

A Louisiana-based surgeon is being investigated following multiple allegations of sexual assault from female patients, according to a Jan. 9 report from ABC affiliate KPLC.

In December 2024, a post on social media went viral accusing Bahman Sabbaghian, MD, who practices in Jefferson Davis and Acadia parishes, of inappropriately touching a patient during an exam.

Following the post, several other alleged victims spoke up with claims against Dr. Sabbaghian, according to the report.

In February, Vanessa Macato was referred to Dr. Sabbaghian for a colonoscopy. During the exam, he allegedly asked Ms. Macato to lift her shirt over her bra. He then began to touch her breasts without gloves, she said. He then allegedly asked her to pull her pants down as well.

Ms. Macato left and was later referred to a different provider. Her experience was echoed by dozens of other women online, who were also referred to Dr. Sabbaghian for colonoscopy.

Another alleged victim says her minor child was in the room when she felt she was inappropriately touched by Dr. Sabbaghian.

All of the victims who reported the behavior to KPLC have filed complaints with their respective district attorney offices, as well as the Louisiana Board of Medical Examiners. Each of those agencies confirms an investigation is underway.

"I am aware of the fact that complaints were made and that the medical board is looking into the matter. We’re fully cooperating with the board's investigation," Dr. Sabbaghian's lawyer, Kevin Stockstill, told media outlets.