Little Rock, Ark., ranked as the most overweight and obese U.S. city in WalletHub’s 2026 analysis of the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas, while Honolulu ranked lowest.

The personal finance website evaluated metropolitan areas across 19 metrics tied to weight-related health challenges, including the share of physically inactive adults, healthy food access and projected obesity rates by 2050.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most overweight and obese. Each metropolitan area’s overall score was then based on the weighted average across all metrics. More information about the methodology is available here.

The most obese and overweight cities, according to the analysis:

1. Little Rock, Ark. — 83.96

2. McAllen, Texas. — 83.22

3. Memphis, Tenn. — 83.09

4. Jackson, Miss. — 82.49

5. Augusta, Ga. — 81.78

6. Lafayette, La. — 81.66

7. Fayetteville, Ark. — 81.62

8. Shreveport, La. — 81.42

9. Mobile, Ala. — 81.38

10. Baton Rouge, La. — 80.20

Cities with the lowest rates of overweight and obesity, according to the analysis:

1. Honolulu — 58.81

2. Denver — 59.19

3. Seattle — 60.80

4. Colorado Springs, Colo. — 61.56

5. San Jose, Calif. — 61.80

6. Boston — 61.81

7. San Francisco — 62.92

8. Minneapolis — 63.29

9. Salt Lake City — 63.37

10. Portland, Ore. — 63.52