What CMS’ final ASC rule means for cardiology

In the 2026 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Final Rule, published Nov. 21, CMS outlined plans to allow more procedures in ASCs.

This included several cardiovascular procedures that leaders in both outpatient care and cardiology have long advocated for, including the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Rhythm Society according to Nov. 21 news release by the ACC.

Specifically, CMS added codes for cardiac catheter ablation procedures to the ASC covered procedure list, alongside codes for percutaneous coronary interventions and vascular embolisms or occlusions.

The final rule eliminated five general exclusion criteria, which were moved into a new section as “nonbinding physician considerations for patient safety,” according to a CMS press release.

Through a restructuring of the diagnostic test ambulatory payment classifications, OPPS payment for stress tests and other services provided in outpatient centers under Level 2 Diagnostic Tets APC will decrease from a rate of $311.40 to $220.60.