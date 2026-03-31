American College of Cardiology taps new president 

Roxana Mehran, MD, assumed the role of president of the American College of Cardiology March 30.

According to a news release, Dr. Mehran, an interventional cardiologist, will serve a one-year term leading the organization, which represents an almost 60,000-member global cardiovascular community.

Dr. Mehran has previously served the American College of Cardiology as chair of the Interventional Section Leadership Council and as a member of the Board of Trustees, the release said.

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