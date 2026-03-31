Arizona cardiology group to pay $3.85M to settle data breach lawsuit

Phoenix-based Cardiovascular Consultants has agreed to pay $3.85 million to settle a class action lawsuit related to a 2023 data breach, according to a March 30 report from Claim Depot.

In September 2023, the practice became aware of a cybersecurity incident that affected its computer systems. The attackers accessed certain systems, encrypted information and stole information from the practice, according to a December 2023 notice filed by Cardiovascular Consultants.

Personal information that may have been impacted by the breach includes names, mailing addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license and state ID numbers.

The lawsuit alleges that Cardiovascular Consultants failed to adequately protect sensitive personal and health information, leading to the breach.

The practice denied any wrongdoing but agreed to settle the lawsuit to avoid the costs and risks of ongoing litigation, the report said.

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