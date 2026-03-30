U of Illinois College of Medicine names interim cardiology chief 

Chicago-based University of Illinois College of Medicine has appointed Adhir Shroff, MD, as interim chief of the division of cardiology.

Dr. Shroff, a professor of clinical medicine, has served on the faculty since 2004, according to a March 19 news release from the university. He is currently chief of clinical service for the division and chief of interventional cardiology. He previously led the cardiac catheterization laboratories at UI Health for 15 years.

He succeeds Dawood Darbar, MD, who was named chair of medicine at Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State College of Medicine and Penn State Health, effective in March. Dr. Darbar will also serve as co-director of the Heart and Vascular Institute and vice president of the Penn State Health Cardiovascular Service Line.

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