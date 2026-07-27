Florida cardiovascular group expands ASC offerings

The Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida has expanded its ASC in Panama City, Fla., adding new heart and vascular procedures that let patients return home the same day.

The center opened in March and has continued adding services since then. It now offers heart catheterizations, pacemaker and defibrillator implants, and procedures to clear blocked leg arteries, according to a July 27 report from NBC affiliate WJHG.

Dr. Samir Patel, an interventional cardiologist at the institute, said the outpatient model suits lower-acuity patients who don’t need a hospital stay. “It gets patients in and out quicker, they’re usually more comfortable, and it’s a much more streamlined experience,” Dr. Patel said. He credited technological advances for expanding what can be done outside a hospital setting.

One newer offering is laser atherectomy, which removes plaque from blocked leg arteries to restore blood flow and ease pain from poor circulation. The center plans to add atrial fibrillation ablations soon, giving Panhandle patients access to specialized cardiac care without traveling out of the region. Higher-risk procedures will remain at the hospital.

The institute’s outpatient expansion reflects a broader shift of cardiovascular care into ambulatory settings as technology narrows the gap between hospital-based and outpatient procedures.

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