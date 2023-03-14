Top 5 best paying cities for cardiologists

Riz Hatton  

Lafayette, La., is the best paying city for cardiologists of any experience level regardless of practice setting, paying an average salary of $613,553, according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.

Here are the top five best paying cities for cardiologists of any experience level in any practice setting and their respective average salaries, according to the Medscape Salary Explorer:

1. Lafayette, La. — $613,553

2. Davenport, Iowa — $589,169

3. Tyler, Texas — $587,540

4. Evansville, Ind. — $587,285

5. Wichita, Kan. — $572,214

