The shifting cardiology landscape

Here are 10 statistics and trends showcasing the evolution of the cardiology field and its growth among ASCs:

1. Heart failure prevalence in the U.S. is expected to rise by 46% between 2012 and 2030, according to AMN Healthcare.

2. Cardiology is facing an accelerating shortage as retirements outpace new entrants into the field.

3. The ratio of cardiovascular patients per cardiologist is projected to rise from one in 1,087 to one in 1,700 by 2035.

4. Recent CMS physician fee schedule cuts, including a 2.83% reduction for 2025, have added pressure to cardiology practices already contending with rising labor, supply and outpatient complexity.

5. The number of single-specialty cardiology ASCs has quadrupled from 55 in 2018 to 221 in 2023, and 234 Medicare-certified ASCs now offer cardiovascular services.

6. The number of PE-backed cardiology platforms has more than doubled since 2022, and nearly half of private practices are now part of PE portfolios, while more than 70% of cardiologists are employed by hospitals or major systems.

7. Multiple systems and platforms are investing in freestanding outpatient labs, hybrid procedural rooms and cardiovascular ASCs to capture growing volume in the specialty. More than 80 cardiology-focused centers were opened or announced in 2024 alone.

8. Average cardiologist pay fell by about 4% from about $525,000 in 2023 to $506,000 in 2024. A majority of cardiologists — 56% — believe physicians are unfairly compensated for the value they deliver.

9. Seventeen percent of cardiologists said their burnout was so severe that they were considering leaving medicine, while only 3% said burnout didn’t affect their life in Medscape’s 2024 Cardiologist Burnout & Depression Report.

10. Cardiology in ASCs continues to evolve, with efficiency gains driving higher revenue per OR minute — rising from $104.46 in 2023 to $132.88 in 2024, according to data from HST Pathways.