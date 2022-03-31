The future of cardio ASCs, per Texas ASC Society founder

Woody Moore, founder of the Texas ASC Society, recently chose to undergo heart surgery at a cardiovascular ASC. He spoke with Becker's about the procedure and the future of outpatient cardiovascular surgery.

The cardiology space in ASCs is a newer addition compared to most other surgical specialties, and that can mean rapid growth. Surgery Partners CEO Eric Evans said in the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that he expects to see a growth rate similar to that of orthopedics in recent years.

Mr. Moore has seen other signs that cardiology is primed for growth in ASCs. "The main trend [I'm seeing] is the inclusion of cardiovascular procedures on the ASC reimbursement approved list," Mr. Moore said. "That's the big trend the last five years."

Mr. Moore said in addition to payer trends, he's seen cardiovascular surgeons and patients become increasingly comfortable in the ASC setting.

"Even with knee surgeries, doctors and patients had to get comfortable with [the ASC] setting," he said. "I see the same trend with cardiovascular procedures as well."

He said that with the aging of the Baby Boomer generation, he wouldn't be surprised if five years from now, cardiology is the fastest-growing outpatient specialty.

"Hard to predict the future, but just looking at generations and the population, I wouldn't be surprised," Mr. Moore said.