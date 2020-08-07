Philadelphia health system names new cardiac surgery chief

Philadelphia-based Main Line Health named Basel Ramlawi, MD, chief of cardiac surgery and co-director of the Lankenau Heart Institute, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Dr. Ramlawi has nearly 20 years of experience performing cardiovascular surgeries. He comes to Main Line Health after serving as chair of Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health, where he served as founding director of the system's Advanced Valve and Aortic Center.

He succeeds Konstadinos Plestis, MD, who joined Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

Dr. Ramlawi earned his medical degree from McMaster University Medical School in Hamilton, Canada. He completed his residency at University of Western Ontario in Canada and a fellowship at Boston-based Harvard Medical School.

