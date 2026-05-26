New Hampshire hospital expands Afib care with 2 new programs

Manchester, N.H.-based Elliot Health System has expanded its electrophysiology program with new catheter ablation services for atrial fibrillation and other heart rhythm disorders, along with a Watchman left atrial appendage closure implant program.

The health system also completed New Hampshire’s first commercial atrial flutter ablation using the Farapoint pulse field ablation catheter since the device received FDA approval. Elliot Hospital performed the procedure May 5 and also completed its first two catheter ablations for atrial fibrillation the same week, according to a May 15 news release.

The procedures were performed by Kevin Floyd, MD, an electrophysiologist who recently joined Elliot Cardiovascular Consultants. Dr. Floyd has more than 20 years of experience and has performed thousands of Watchman procedures.

The expanded program is designed to provide patients with more advanced heart rhythm care locally, including diagnosis, rhythm stabilization, stroke prevention and long-term follow-up. The electrophysiology program also is supported by Tong Zhu, MD.

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