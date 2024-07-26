Meet the leaders of Newsweek's 4 best cardiac hospitals in California

Newsweek and research firm Statista released their annual rankings of the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac care, which includes four hospitals in California in the top 25.

The list was compiled by surveying health care professionals and hospital managers working in cardiology. Their responses were considered along with hospital quality metrics, patient experience surveys and an analysis of whether the facilities use patient-reported outcome measures to improve care. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the leaders of Newsweek's best hospitals in California for cardiac care:

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center/Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

Thomas Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System

Bryan Croft, executive vice president and COO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Cente

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care - Stanford Hospital

David Entwistle, president and CEO

Quinn McKenna, executive vice president and COO

Linda Hoff, executive vice president and CFO

Niraj Sehgal, MD, MPH, executive vice president and chief medical officer

UCLA Health - Ronald Reagan Medical Center (Los Angeles)

John Mazziotta, MD, PhD, CEO of UCLA Health

Johnese Spisso, CEO of UCLA Hospital System

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)